Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Aug. 29

Good morning commuters!

Fifth Avenue is closed until tomorrow between Percy and Chrysler streets.

Yesterday crews dug up a block of Bayswater Avenue south of Wellington Street. You can't get through there until Friday.

You may encounter lane reductions on northbound Pinecrest Road as you approach Richmond Road due to house construction.

If you're planning on a nice, late-summer walk in the Greenbelt, for goodness sake, bring mosquito repellent. They're horrific right now.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.