Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Aug. 29
Live traffic updates as they happen during the morning and afternoon commutes
Good morning commuters!
Fifth Avenue is closed until tomorrow between Percy and Chrysler streets.
Yesterday crews dug up a block of Bayswater Avenue south of Wellington Street. You can't get through there until Friday.
You may encounter lane reductions on northbound Pinecrest Road as you approach Richmond Road due to house construction.
If you're planning on a nice, late-summer walk in the Greenbelt, for goodness sake, bring mosquito repellent. They're horrific right now.
Have a great day!
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me at doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.