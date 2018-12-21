Rain in the middle of the week not a good commuting combo
Those issues likely trump the perks of approaching a long weekend
Good morning commuters!
It's raining, and it's midweek.
Even though this is the week before a long weekend, I expect it's going to be a rather dreadful commute.
Apart from that, no new construction today.
A lot of folks were less than thrilled with the efficiency of the freshly reopened Chaudière Bridge yesterday.
Cyclists, no doubt, found it much more pleasant to use while it was still closed to cars and trucks.
It is still a construction zone for about six weeks and drivers are asked to share the road.
Have a great day!
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
