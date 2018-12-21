Rain in the middle of the week not a good commuting combo

Good morning commuters!

It's raining, and it's midweek.

Even though this is the week before a long weekend, I expect it's going to be a rather dreadful commute.

Apart from that, no new construction today.

A lot of folks were less than thrilled with the efficiency of the freshly reopened Chaudière Bridge yesterday.

Cyclists, no doubt, found it much more pleasant to use while it was still closed to cars and trucks.

It is still a construction zone for about six weeks and drivers are asked to share the road.

Have a great day!

