Good morning commuters!

It's the first day of school for most French school kids, so expect it to be busier today.

Be on the lookout for more walkers, cyclists and of course, school buses.

One week from today, all kids will be back to school.

So, I guess I'm saying summer traffic is over.

Not only that, but it's the testy time of year when we have both school buses and construction.

Those who walk and bike to work or school today will have to deal with some fairly significant heat and humidity.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes

