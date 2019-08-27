The Chaudière Bridge is fully open again

Good morning commuters!

Go wake up the kids. The Chaudière Bridge is open to vehicles.

Put some Journey on. Crank it.

In truth, there sure are a lot of cones still on that bridge and people warn me it's not as wide at the Hull side as it used to be, so I guess we can reserve judgment until it's prime time tested.

But it should make a huge improvement to peak traffic in and around LeBreton Flats, on both sides of the river.

The Chaudière Bridge was redesigned to include more infrastructure for cyclists and pedestrians as the Zibi development starts to open up more and more. (Antoine Trépanier/Radio-Canada)

Back to school

The other thing I want to mention is eastern Ontario's French school boards return to school today.

Please keep this in mind and watch your speeds as some bus stops have changed.

I can even give you an example: the intersection of Richmond Road, Holly Acres Road and Nanaimo Drive where the students now all have to cross that busy intersection to get to the new bus stop. Previously it was on the south side.

There are probably dozens of these stories. So just chill a bit. Other schools in our area return in the days to come.

Have a great day!

