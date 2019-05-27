What an extra Ottawa River bridge Tuesday will mean
The Chaudière Bridge has been closed in some form since April
Good morning commuters!
Nice not to have to sleep with the air conditioning on, isn't it?
Hey, tomorrow will be a big, wonderful day for people who drive on and around the Chaudière Bridge.
It's set to reopen to vehicles in the morning, which will mean less volume on the other bridges, as well as on the Sir JAM Parkway, Wellington and Booth streets, and boulevards Alexandre-Taché and Maisonneuve.
The detours for buses, pedestrians and cyclists are ending too.
We've also seen a break in the work on Bronson Avenue, which now has one lane open each direction between Chamberlain and Arlington streets.
But this doesn't mean construction season is over.
Starting today, Hunt Club Road between North Bowesville Road and Paul Anka Drive will be getting fixed up until October.
In case you're wondering, the Carling Avenue ramp to the eastbound Highway 417 is still closed. We're about three weeks into its seven-week closure.
The ramp from westbound Richmond Road to the westbound 417 (near Bayshore) is also still closed.
Have a great day!
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
