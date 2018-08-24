Good morning commuters!

Andrew's in for the last fill-in Friday of the summer.

The northbound lanes of Highway 416 close at 7 p.m. tonight at Fallowfield Road for the weekend.

Taking a left then right turn to Moodie Drive seems like the best detour.

Today is the last day of on-again, off-again lane reductions on the Mackenzie King Bridge.

Pride weekend

Capital Pride will be all over Centretown this weekend and that means some streets will be pedestrian-only.

On Saturday, Bank Street closes for the weekend from Somerset Street West to Gladstone Avenue starting at 7 a.m., as does Somerset from Bank to O'Connor Street.

Here are the closures for Sunday, the day of the big parade:

Bank between Catherine Street and Gladstone: 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

O'Connor between Gladstone and MacLaren Street, Gladstone between O'Connor and Bank, and Argyle Street between O'Connor and Bank: all 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

McLeod Street between O'Connor and Bank: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Gladstone between Lyon and Kent streets: 12:30 to 3 p.m.

Sunday's parade route. (Capital Pride)

The Lumière Festival closes ​Stanley Street between River Lane and Keefer Street in New Edinburgh from 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday as well.

Finally, there's a crane going up on Scott Street between McRae Avenue and Clifton Road — the block by the Farm Boy — so the road is being shut down all weekend.

