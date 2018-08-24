Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Aug. 24
Live traffic updates as they happen during the morning and afternoon commutes
Good morning commuters!
Andrew's in for the last fill-in Friday of the summer.
The northbound lanes of Highway 416 close at 7 p.m. tonight at Fallowfield Road for the weekend.
Taking a left then right turn to Moodie Drive seems like the best detour.
Today is the last day of on-again, off-again lane reductions on the Mackenzie King Bridge.
Pride weekend
Capital Pride will be all over Centretown this weekend and that means some streets will be pedestrian-only.
On Saturday, Bank Street closes for the weekend from Somerset Street West to Gladstone Avenue starting at 7 a.m., as does Somerset from Bank to O'Connor Street.
Here are the closures for Sunday, the day of the big parade:
- Bank between Catherine Street and Gladstone: 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- O'Connor between Gladstone and MacLaren Street, Gladstone between O'Connor and Bank, and Argyle Street between O'Connor and Bank: all 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- McLeod Street between O'Connor and Bank: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Gladstone between Lyon and Kent streets: 12:30 to 3 p.m.
The Lumière Festival closes Stanley Street between River Lane and Keefer Street in New Edinburgh from 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday as well.
Finally, there's a crane going up on Scott Street between McRae Avenue and Clifton Road — the block by the Farm Boy — so the road is being shut down all weekend.
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me at doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.