Centretown's road closure give-and-take continues

You're now able to use Bronson Avenue in both directions between Chamberlain and Arlington avenues, albeit just a single lane is open each way until the end of this construction project in December.

But yesterday, crews closed one lane on Metcalfe Street between Nepean and Lisgar streets until sometime in October.

The western sidewalk on this section of Metcalfe is also closed as part of a pair of building construction projects at the corner of Metcalfe and Nepean,

Also, down in Barrhaven, northbound Jockvale Road is closed between Strandherd and Tartan drives until early next week.

The Capital Pride street festival means Bank Street is closed to vehicles from Somerset Street to Gladstone Avenue, while Somerset is closed from Bank to O'Connor Street 7 a.m. Saturday until 11 p.m. Sunday.

