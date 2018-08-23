Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Aug. 23
Live traffic updates as they happen during the morning and afternoon commutes
Good morning commuters!
A little chilly this morning but it won't last, don't worry.
There's no new construction planned for today on what should prove to be a better commute than yesterday.
Tomorrow will be even better.
But today, western Quebec's French schools are back.
Next week, eastern Ontario's French-schooled kids and western Quebec's English students head back to class.
So this is the last quiet week of summer traffic.
The week after that, the rest of the kids head back to school.
It went quickly, didn't it?
Dang.
Have a great day!
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me at doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
