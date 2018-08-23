Good morning commuters!

A little chilly this morning but it won't last, don't worry.

There's no new construction planned for today on what should prove to be a better commute than yesterday.

Tomorrow will be even better.

But today, western Quebec's French schools are back.

Next week, eastern Ontario's French-schooled kids and western Quebec's English students head back to class.

So this is the last quiet week of summer traffic.

The week after that, the rest of the kids head back to school.

It went quickly, didn't it?

Dang.

Have a great day!

