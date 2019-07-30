Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Aug. 22

Good morning commuters!

It really looks like it won't be long before those lane reductions on Robertson Road are gone — doesn't appear to be any work left to do on the Trans-Canada Trail overpass.

I guess we're all waiting for Friday — that's when the city says we'll find out when people can ride the LRT. On my @cbcotttraffic feed, some followers have started a pool. My favourite guess so far?

Feb. 31.

So, that's a vote for never.

I think we're going to hear something concrete for a change. What I'd like to know is: how will the Confederation Line change your commute? Will it be better or worse? Perhaps it changes nothing.

Have a great day!

