Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Aug. 22
Lane reductions on Robertson Road could soon be gone
Good morning commuters!
It really looks like it won't be long before those lane reductions on Robertson Road are gone — doesn't appear to be any work left to do on the Trans-Canada Trail overpass.
I guess we're all waiting for Friday — that's when the city says we'll find out when people can ride the LRT. On my @cbcotttraffic feed, some followers have started a pool. My favourite guess so far?
Feb. 31.
So, that's a vote for never.
I think we're going to hear something concrete for a change. What I'd like to know is: how will the Confederation Line change your commute? Will it be better or worse? Perhaps it changes nothing.
Let me know via doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
Have a great day!
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
