It's a wet morning out there, so expect crummy visibility on the highway.

Make sure you have more than your running lights on.

There will be lane closures starting today until next month in Kanata for resurfacing on Terry Fox Drive between south of Didsbury Road and north of Campeau Drive.

Also, more lane reductions until Friday on the Mackenzie King Bridge between Elgin and Nicholas streets for resurfacing.

This could affect OC Transpo.

