Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Aug. 22
Live traffic updates as they happen during the morning and afternoon commutes
Good morning commuters!
It's a wet morning out there, so expect crummy visibility on the highway.
Make sure you have more than your running lights on.
There will be lane closures starting today until next month in Kanata for resurfacing on Terry Fox Drive between south of Didsbury Road and north of Campeau Drive.
Also, more lane reductions until Friday on the Mackenzie King Bridge between Elgin and Nicholas streets for resurfacing.
This could affect OC Transpo.
Have a great day!
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me at doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
