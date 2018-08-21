Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Aug. 21
Live traffic updates as they happen during the morning and afternoon commutes
Good morning commuters!
There's no new construction today, for a change. Still plenty of existing stuff, though.
Yesterday I was getting called about Carling Avenue east of Merivale Road where construction was not only affecting the flow of vehicles, but also forced pedestrians to walk on the road.
Don't forget there are many closures and lane reductions in and around that area where Highway 417 is being widened between Carling and Maitland — including the closure of the ramp for the westbound 417 from Carling.
Have a great day!
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me at doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
