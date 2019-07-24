Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Aug. 20

Good morning commuters!

I think Monday showed us that Tuesday is probably going to be a tad miserable.

It was busy yesterday — old school, usual busy. Not summery traffic at all.

Actually, it's quite possible we get no more decent commutes until just before Labour Day weekend.

One hideous tie-up was at Carling Avenue and Moodie Drive where paving created eastbound back-ups beyond Shirley's Bay.

With a return to more wretched-regular volume, it's fitting then that today is also time for my regular Traffic Tuesday feature. This is where I get to pick a song designed to help you enjoy the passing of time while stuck in traffic.

Today's selection is one I found while going through about 750 CDs while on vacation — picking songs, ripping and archiving therm, and then donating all my old discs.

It's Fall Of '82 by The Shins. Reminds me of Steely Dan and The Golden Seals.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SwwVUoZahm0

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.