Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Aug. 20
No more decent commutes until just before Labour Day weekend quite possible
Good morning commuters!
I think Monday showed us that Tuesday is probably going to be a tad miserable.
It was busy yesterday — old school, usual busy. Not summery traffic at all.
Actually, it's quite possible we get no more decent commutes until just before Labour Day weekend.
One hideous tie-up was at Carling Avenue and Moodie Drive where paving created eastbound back-ups beyond Shirley's Bay.
With a return to more wretched-regular volume, it's fitting then that today is also time for my regular Traffic Tuesday feature. This is where I get to pick a song designed to help you enjoy the passing of time while stuck in traffic.
Today's selection is one I found while going through about 750 CDs while on vacation — picking songs, ripping and archiving therm, and then donating all my old discs.
It's Fall Of '82 by The Shins. Reminds me of Steely Dan and The Golden Seals.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SwwVUoZahm0
Have a great day!
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
