Queensway closing west of downtown core next weekend

Good morning commuters!

No new construction to warn you about this morning, but there is some significant stuff coming after the long weekend.

Saturday, Aug. 10, to be exact.

Highway 417 between Carling and Bronson will be closed to traffic overnight from 6 p.m. to Aug. 11 at 11 a.m.

Lanes are being reconfigured for the next phase of highway expansion between Maitland Avenue and Island Park Drive.

Westbound on-ramps at O'Connor Street, Lyon Street, Bronson Avenue, Rochester Street and Parkdale Avenue will be closed.

Eastbound on-ramps at Maitland, Carling Avenue and Parkdale will also be closed.

In fact, the Carling ramp to the eastbound 417 will be closed for seven weeks.

Detour details

Westbound motorists must exit the highway at Bronson onto Catherine Street, go west to Booth Street, hang a left on Carling and get on the 417 at the Kirkwood Avenue ramp.

(City of Ottawa)

Eastbound motorists must exit at Carling and continue east to Bronson.

Go left and take Bronson northbound to Chamberlain Avenue, then turn right and take Chamberlain and Isabella Street east to the ramp for the eastbound Highway 417 at Metcalfe Street.

(City of Ottawa)

Some work may bleed into that Friday night and Monday morning, missing the rush hours.

