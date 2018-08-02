Good morning commuters!

No new construction today, but there will be more grass cutting along Highway 174 between Trim Road and the split, causing rolling lane reductions just outside of peak periods.

I'm still getting your emailed gripes and observations.

I received a rather long one from Jakob about biking:

"July 31 I was heading south in a car on St. Laurent Boulevard from Innes to Smyth roads.

This section of St. Laurent was recently rebuilt — it now features bus lanes as well as separate, segregated bike lines at the level of the sidewalk.

This short section is busy as it funnels traffic from Innes and Industrial roads down to the busy St. Laurent and Russell Road split beside the Elmvale plaza, as well as Smyth Road, which serves the Ottawa Hospital's General campus.

The new lanes are great as it makes the road more efficient and safer for all road users.

Except today.

A southbound cyclist decided to use the bus lane, rather than the clearly marked, separate bike lane adjacent.

This forced a bus to enter a busy traffic lane where many drivers were already crowding the lane, waiting for the 'break' in the bus lane to enter the right turn ramp onto westbound Smyth.

This, in turn, predictably led to a brief moment of chaos.

In this case, the lane has a 'diamond' sign with a picture of a bus — only a bus.

Bike lanes are also marked with diamonds.

Some 'diamond lanes' allow taxis. Some are for carpooling.

There is some ambiguity or inconsistency with the use of diamonds to mark lanes, and I am not sure whether this cyclist this morning was permitted to be there or not.

But that's not the point.

Because today wasn't just one event. I see something like this almost every day, where something frustrating and/or dangerous (and/or stupid) happens because of the choice of one cyclist, which impacts dozens of other people.

I'm not anti-cyclist nor am I against bike infrastructure. In the case of the latter, I think we need more.

I do, however, observe many cyclists (certainly not all, but too many) who shirk rules that aren't convenient for them, like bouncing from bike lane to road lane to sidewalk to crosswalk (without dismounting, of course) to avoid red lights or all-way stops or other hindrances unavoidable by motor vehicles.

I get that there isn't always cycling infrastructure and that sometimes there are safety concerns with a section of road, but these observations are far too common.

This is not to say that there aren't bad drivers. Ottawa has those in abundance.

But while drivers must absolutely be watchful for cyclists, many situations involve a cyclist showing a disregard not just for a rule, but for his or her own safety, and an indifference toward the figurative heart attacks experienced by the drivers.

It creates a climate of frustration among motorists and resentment for some.

It causes avoidable congestion and roads operate less efficiently than they could.

For some, this might even translate into political opposition to investing more into the badly needed and sorely lacking bike infrastructure we ought to already have.

Think of the way that populism has affected politics recently — this isn't much of a stretch.

Most importantly, though, these situations are unsafe, unnecessarily.

Cyclists may well have the right to use the regular road lanes in some of these instances. But that doesn't mean that exercising a technical right is responsible or safe.

A driver may have the obligation to be attentive, to yield, to avoid distraction. But we all know that there are too many bad drivers.

Ultimately, I don't understand why a small number of cyclists choose to leave their safety in the hands of the worst driver they pass today, when a safer option is available.

Having the right of way doesn't matter if you don't get home alive."



I'm off tomorrow and Monday is a holiday, which means no Ottawa Morning or All In A Day until Tuesday.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

