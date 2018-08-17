Skip to Main Content
Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Aug. 17
Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Aug. 17

Follow live traffic updates during Ottawa Morning from 5:30 to 8:30 a.m. and All In A Day from 3 to 6 p.m.

Andrew Foote · CBC News ·
Showers are expected to start this morning and last until this evening, with potential thunderstorms in the mix. It could affect visibility and grip and cause puddles to avoid. (CBC)

Good morning commuters!

The heavy rains and potential thunderstorms in the forecast have the potential to affect both the morning and afternoon commutes.

That tractor trailer rollover that caused lane reductions, even a full highway closure at times, on the westbound 401 in the Napanee area for more than 12 hours was finally cleaned up around 2 a.m.

It's not affecting traffic anymore.

Work on a bridge on Highway 401 near Camden, which is between Napanee and Kingston, has been extended to Tuesday.

This weekend

Kirkwood Avenue closes at 7 a.m. Saturday until Sunday at 6 p.m. between Byron Avenue and Clare Street — a step up from the midday lane closures that have been happening this week.

In the area, Iona Street also closes for the weekend between Dawson and Hilson avenues.

Lyon Street reopens between Wellington and Sparks streets on Saturday.

When it comes to festivals, Richmond Road closes from Golden to McRae avenues from 6 a.m. Saturday to 11 p.m. Sunday for Westboro FUSE. A Taste of Manotick closes Manotick Main Street from Bridge to Courier streets Sunday from 2 to 10 p.m.

Have a great weekend!

