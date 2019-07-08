Weekend road closures could test your patience

Good morning, Ottawa-Gatineau!

It's been a week filled with laid-back morning commutes, so here's hoping that trend continues one more day.

That said, Barrhaven drivers might not feel so chill this weekend, when a stretch of Greenbank Road closes between West Hunt Club and Fallowfield roads.

That particular stretch is expected to be closed all weekend for road rehabilitation. It's just the latest trouble spot for Barrhaven residents, who have already been dealing with the closure of the Jock River bridge on Greenbank since July.

There are also a couple of downtown thoroughfares scheduled to close this weekend: Albert Street between Bay and Lyon, and Lyon between Albert and Queen.

That construction work could also see them closed next weekend.

Finally, the National Capital Commission is today closing a multi-use pathway near the Ottawa River boathouse as they rehabilitate the roughly 100-year-old structure. An alternate route will be in place.

It's been fun filling in, but Doug should be back next week! I'm off to Toronto for a few days, where there have never been any traffic concerns, ever.

