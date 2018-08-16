Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Aug. 16

Good morning commuters!

There will be nightly ramp closures at the connections to and from Highway 174 and Blair Road starting tonight to do some resurfacing.

The city says there will be occasional bus lane closures on southbound Woodroffe Road from West Hunt Club Road until you're south of the Nepean Sportsplex starting today until Sept. 6.

It doesn't look as of 5:15 a.m. that any construction equipment is up yet.

Work on a watermain closes a stretch of chemin de Chambord in Gatineau today from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m.

🚧 [Réfection au réseau d'aqueduc]<br><br>Face au 43 Chambord<br>16 août, de 7h à 18h<br><br>🚩Fermeture complète du tronçon:détour<br>🚩Trajets de la STO affectés<a href="https://t.co/MXWroYLiQj">https://t.co/MXWroYLiQj</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/InfoTravaux?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#InfoTravaux</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Gatineau?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Gatineau</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/circulation?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#circulation</a> <a href="https://t.co/OpDgcSu5x6">pic.twitter.com/OpDgcSu5x6</a> —@ville_gatineau

It's the last of three days of overnight work closing boulevard Lorrain in Gatineau near Saint-René from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Construction on westbound Highway 401 between Odessa and Napanee, caused delays at different times during this week's afternoon commutes, is expected to end today.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca and he'll get to it when he's back.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.