Bay Street closure the latest disruption in south Centretown

Hey there, Ottawa-Gatineau commuters!

We've got more construction getting underway in Centretown today: a stretch of Bay Street is scheduled to close between Gladstone Avenue and Flora Street for sewer installation work.

Those two blocks will be closed until Aug. 31, and when you factor in other closures nearby on Percy and McLeod streets, it's becoming a bit difficult to drive or bike around that part of the core.

In what should be a less lengthy disruption, Merivale Road is also closed as of 5:25 a.m. for a police investigation between Shillington and Laperriere avenues. That's in the Carlington neighbourhood.

And while some roads are closing, others are reopening — like Renaud Road in east Ottawa. It's been off-limits since Monday between Fern Casey Street and Mer Bleue Road, but the work going on out there is scheduled to wrap up today.

