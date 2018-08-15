Good morning commuters!

It appears the reopening of Kent Street between Chamberlain and Catherine streets we expected earlier in the week has been delayed until today.

One street over, Lyon Street closes today until Friday between Wellington and Sparks streets, so you'll have to connect to Lyon further down to get to the highway — or take Percy or O'Connor.

Today marks the second of the following two-day construction projects: boulevard ​Saint-René north of Lac Beauchamp and a short stretch of the Ottawa River Pathway near the Blair Road Boat Launch.

Tonight is the last Wednesday of the Sound of Light fireworks show over the Ottawa River and the road and pathway closures that come with it.

It's also the second of three days of overnight work closing boulevard Lorrain in Gatineau near Saint-René from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m.

🚧 [Branchement de services privés]<br>Près du 115 Lorrain<br>🌒 14-16 août de 19h à 5h<br><br>🚩Fermé dans les 2 directions, entre Hamel et Ste-Rose; suivre signalisation<br>🚩Trajets de la STO affectés<a href="https://t.co/n27WlTzGdb">https://t.co/n27WlTzGdb</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/InfoTravaux?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#InfoTravaux</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Gatineau?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Gatineau</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/circulation?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#circulation</a> <a href="https://t.co/tUAVL4k2ih">pic.twitter.com/tUAVL4k2ih</a> —@ville_gatineau

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca and he'll get to it when he's back.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.