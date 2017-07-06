Let's all agree not to speed through construction zones

Good morning, commuters!

With all the construction going on in the city at the moment, this tweet yesterday by the Ontario Provincial Police about a Kanata-area traffic stop caught my eye.

That's some excessive speeding, construction zone or not. But it's definitely more dangerous when there are workers only metres away from the side of the road — and it had some people suggesting a seven-day penalty wasn't enough.

Also, according to a recent Newfoundland and Labrador pilot project that placed cameras in construction zones, more than half of all drivers were caught exceeding the speed limit.

So if you've got thoughts on how to prevent this sort of behaviour — perhaps ideas that you've seen other provinces or municipalities put in place — send them along.

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Trevor this week at trevor.pritchard@cbc.ca.

