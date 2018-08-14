Good morning commuters!

Yesterday's major closures on or around Carling Avenue in Ottawa and Division Street in Kingston shuffled rush hour traffic around a little bit and caused some delays, but not really intense ones.

In the bigger picture, it showed that Carling is less and less of an alternative to Highway 417 when you consider the roadwork that's also happening in the Bayshore area.

Baseline and Heron Roads were much better options yesterday.

Two areas of Highway 401 that had major delays yesterday afternoon thanks to new construction in the Cornwall area both ways around Pitt Street, which lasts all week, and westbound in the Odessa area, which ends today.

A stretch of boulevard ​Saint-René north of Lac Beauchamp closes to through traffic from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and tomorrow so crews can get to work on the sewer system.

🚧 [Réfection au réseau d'égouts pluvial et/ou sanitaire]<br><br>Près du 806 St-René E<br>14-15 août, de 7h à 17h<br><br>🚩Circulation locale seulement / détour<br>🚩Présence de signaleurs<br>🚩Trajets de la STO affectés<br>Détails:<a href="https://t.co/H5RknzSdMq">https://t.co/H5RknzSdMq</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/InfoTravaux?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#InfoTravaux</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Gatineau?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Gatineau</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/circulation?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#circulation</a> <a href="https://t.co/isIunD6Ckj">pic.twitter.com/isIunD6Ckj</a> —@ville_gatineau

The National Capital Commission is closing a short stretch of the Ottawa River Pathway near the Blair Road Boat Launch today and tomorrow for emergency repairs.

A 120-metre section of the Ottawa River Pathway (eastside) near the Blair Rd Boat Launch will be closed for emergency repairs. Flag persons will advise pathway users of the detour to take.<br><br>📅 August 14-15<br><br>Details: <a href="https://t.co/pUzxPmw2Mp">https://t.co/pUzxPmw2Mp</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottbike?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottbike</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottwalk?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottwalk</a> <a href="https://t.co/t1vHqjEQek">pic.twitter.com/t1vHqjEQek</a> —@NCC_CCN

Staff will be there to keep an eye on things.

Three weeks of roadwork that closed a block of Dovercourt Avenue in Ottawa between Tweedsmuir Street and Churchill Avenue ends today.

Have a great day!

