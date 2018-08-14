Skip to Main Content
Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Aug. 14
Live Blog

Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Aug. 14

Follow live traffic updates during Ottawa Morning from 5:30 to 8:30 a.m. and All In A Day from 3 to 6 p.m.

Live traffic updates as they happen during the morning and afternoon commutes

Andrew Foote · CBC News ·
The construction on Carling Avenue in the Bayshore area is expected to end this month, while the loss of the connection to Merivale Road under Highway 417 should last until October. (David Horemans/CBC)

Good morning commuters!

Yesterday's major closures on or around Carling Avenue in Ottawa and Division Street in Kingston shuffled rush hour traffic around a little bit and caused some delays, but not really intense ones.

In the bigger picture, it showed that Carling is less and less of an alternative to Highway 417 when you consider the roadwork that's also happening in the Bayshore area.

Baseline and Heron Roads were much better options yesterday.

Two areas of Highway 401 that had major delays yesterday afternoon thanks to new construction in the Cornwall area both ways around Pitt Street, which lasts all week, and westbound in the Odessa area, which ends today.

A stretch of boulevard ​Saint-René north of Lac Beauchamp closes to through traffic from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and tomorrow so crews can get to work on the sewer system.

The National Capital Commission is closing a short stretch of the Ottawa River Pathway near the Blair Road Boat Launch today and tomorrow for emergency repairs.

Staff will be there to keep an eye on things.

Three weeks of roadwork that closed a block of Dovercourt Avenue in Ottawa between Tweedsmuir Street and Churchill Avenue ends today.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.

About the Author

Andrew Foote

CBC Reporter

Andrew Foote has been with the CBC since February 2013 after graduating from Carleton University. He can be reached at andrew.foote@cbc.ca or @amkfoote on Twitter.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
    Report Typo or Error|

    Related Stories

    Popular Now

    1. Find more popular stories

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Discover more from CBC

    More Stories from us