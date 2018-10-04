Hog's Back closure has drivers flocking to Heron

Good morning, commuters!

Now that it's been roughly 24 hours since the closure of the Hog's Back swing bridge, we've got a better sense of where that all that diverted traffic is ending up — and the answer appears to be Heron Road.

Monday's drive home saw significant volumes on Heron, from Riverside Drive in the east right across the Heron Road Workers Memorial Bridge and onto Baseline Road.

In the westbound direction, we had congestion build on Baseline Road as early as Maitland Avenue.

So that's what we're facing at the moment. One other option could be to cross the Rideau River further south on Hunt Club Road, as one of our peeved commuters suggested yesterday on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning.

In other news, prepare to encounter detours if you're heading past the Gatineau airport between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. today. The U.K.-based Red Arrows — the Royal Air Force's precision acrobatic team — are in the city for an air show this afternoon.

