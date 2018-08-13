Good morning commuters!

Andrew is in for Doug all week long.

You won't be able to use the connection between Merivale Road and Island Park Drive to get under Highway 417 until October.

It's closed to widen the highway.

The east sidewalk will stay open and cyclists are asked to walk their bikes along it while this work is being done.

Bus stops aren't affected.

it's a traffic story so big they wrote an actual news story about it.

That's not the only construction project to keep in mind if you're looking to cross under the Queensway.

The work that had been happening on Kent Street under the overpass is ending today.

If you're using Kirkwood Avenue to get from one side to the other, there is new roadwork today between Byron Avenue and Clare Street bringing it down to one lane from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. all week.

The O-Train technically passes under the Queensway, so I'll put it in this section: it's out of service all week for maintenance.

Route 107 bus service runs in its place.

Elsewhere …

The Richmond Bridge over the Jock River is being knocked down and replaced, which means McBean Street is closed between Strachan Street and Royal York Street until Sept. 4, the day after Labour Day.

Tonight is the first of 20 nights of resurfacing work on St. Laurent Boulevard between north of Innes Road and north of Shore Street.

Finally, Glebe Avenue reopens between Percy and Lyon streets after two weeks of work on the sewer system.

