It's a new-look Ottawa today, thanks to some big construction projects

Hey there, Ottawa-Gatineau commuters — I'm filling in for Doug this week. And what an exciting time to take the reins!

That's because there are a handful of shiny new construction projects that Monday's drivers will get to deal with.

The big one is the shutdown of the Hog's Back Bridge, which will last from now until next May if things go according to plan.

Detours will be in place for drivers — pedestrians and cyclists can still use the bridge during the closure — so if you take Prince of Wales Drive or Riverside Drive, prepare for higher-than-normal volumes.

If you use Carling Avenue to access Highway 417 eastbound, that on-ramp is inaccessible for the next seven weeks. It actually closed down Saturday, but today's the first chance we'll get to see how things play out during rush hour.

Finally, three other disruptions to be aware of:

Renaud Road will be closed between Fern Casey Street and Mer Bleue Road until Aug. 15 for the installation of a water main.

River Road will be closed between Mitch Owens Road and Roger Stevens Drive until Aug. 18 for culvert repairs.

McCarthy Road will see intermittent lane closures between Plante Drive and the CN Rail tracks until late September while it's rehabilitated.

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Trevor this week at trevor.pritchard@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.