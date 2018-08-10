Good morning commuters!

Kent Street is still reduced to one lane for ongoing repairs between Albert and Queen streets.

Tonight at 9 p.m., the northbound Highway 416 off ramp at Fallowfield Road will be closed for roadwork.

The ramp will be closed until Monday at 6 a.m.

Starting tomorrow, Brian Coburn Boulevard will be closed for roadwork from Mer-Bleue to Tenth Line roads from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.



