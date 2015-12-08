Skip to Main Content
Sharing the worst and weirdest stuff you've left on your car
Ottawa·TRAFFIC

We asked for your stories of the most ridiculous thing you've ever left on top of your car.

Cymbals, perogies and homework — oh my!

Doug Hempstead · CBC News ·
A landslide of perogies or gaps in a homework assignment were some signs of a rooftop oopsie. (CBC)

Good morning commuters!

Between rush hours, southbound Colonel By Drive will have a lane reduction from Clegg and Herridge streets in Old Ottawa East for some inspection work.

There's no other new construction to warn you about this morning and nothing significant ending either.

That happens tomorrow on Beechwood Avenue, wrapping up two weeks of work near the Vanier Parkway.

So we can have a little fun. 

Yesterday I shared a story of a woman who thanked an unknown Good Samaritan who honked and honked and honked at her because she was driving around with a laptop case on the trunk of her car.

I asked for your stories of the most ridiculous thing you've ever left on top of your car.

Here are some of the best ones, via Twitter:

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.

About the Author

Doug Hempstead

CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist

Doug Hempstead is CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist and can be heard on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning and All In A Day. Sometimes, he even sleeps. Originally from the Ottawa Valley, he is a musician and family man - married with two daughters. Doug is an award-winning journalist with more than 20 years experience in the region covering all types of news. He welcomes your input on traffic issues and can be called directly while the shows are airing at 613-288-6900. Tweet him at @cbcotttraffic or @DougHempstead. His e-mail is doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

