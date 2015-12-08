Sharing the worst and weirdest stuff you've left on your car

Good morning commuters!

Between rush hours, southbound Colonel By Drive will have a lane reduction from Clegg and Herridge streets in Old Ottawa East for some inspection work.

There's no other new construction to warn you about this morning and nothing significant ending either.

That happens tomorrow on Beechwood Avenue, wrapping up two weeks of work near the Vanier Parkway.

So we can have a little fun.

Yesterday I shared a story of a woman who thanked an unknown Good Samaritan who honked and honked and honked at her because she was driving around with a laptop case on the trunk of her car.

I asked for your stories of the most ridiculous thing you've ever left on top of your car.

Here are some of the best ones, via Twitter:

When I lived downtown, I saw someone with a Starbucks cup on their car. He didn’t believe me but I was hysterical, so he checked then stared at me and we both laughed. He said, “I drove from Kanata!!”. —@brojkd

Blank death certificates. I am a pall care doc and was doing home visits. Left a stack of death certs on the roof, drove off and scattered them all over the neighbourhood. —@MMottiar

<a href="https://twitter.com/CBCOttawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCOttawa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/OttawaMorning?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OttawaMorning</a> list of names to shuttle from airport to Oxfam conference + as a cyclist, I've returned 3 wallets —@KevinWoodley2

A housemate once left dozens of homemade perogies (on trays) on top of his mini-van over night to freeze them. The next morning he was reminded of them at the first red light when they all came raining down on his windshield. —@L_Gouin

Kids snowsuits....got where we were going and turned around. Found the suits at the first corner we took. 🙈 —@MomLady4

Former drummer here. Loaded out from Rainbow Bistro w/hihat cymbals 4gotten on roof at 2am. 417 to westboro, cymbals still on roof on arrival. Dirty car FTW. —@taskmule

I've left a coffee cup (classic) and more than once, our grade 6 teacher pulled out of the school parking lot with our assignments on her car roof. (Once, a page of one of my projects was lost. I had to convince her that, no, I would not have handed in pages 1-3 & 5, but not 4.) —@ubiquitykilljoy

Husband's new dress shoes, on way to wedding —@LeslieKaduck

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.