Portage Bridge occasionally loses more lanes this week

Well, this is just stupid.

Snow day yesterday due to freezing rain and today — it's already snowing.

There could be freezing rain again today and ice pellets as well.

I might build a snowman and run it over with my car.

Oh, did I mention visibility is sometimes awful? It was foggy coming in from the west end this morning.

No bus cancellations today, however.

April is shaping up to be an awesome month for students.

Many of them got a day off yesterday due to the weather, others had a PA day, there's another PA day this Friday for some students, the Friday after that is Good Friday, and then Easter Monday.

Mail-it-in-April.

Portage Bridge shrinks even more

That said, the crews working on the Portage Bridge aren't mailing it in.

There's serious construction (and Gatineau-bound lane reductions) underway there until the end of June.

Today, that work ramps up even more.

Until Friday the Portage Bridge's northbound centre lane leading to Gatineau will be occasionally closed to motorists during off-peak hours, between 9 a.m and 2:30 p.m.

The northbound lane along the bridge's median will be open at all times during the work.

Normally the bridge has three northbound lanes, with the construction there are two, and this week there will sometimes only be one.

These occasional closures are necessary to deliver equipment and do excavation work to improve the cycle track.

Tomorrow, from 9 a.m. to noon, the southbound lane along the bridge's median leading to Ottawa will be closed to remove a damaged lamppost on the median.

