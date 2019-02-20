It's awful commuting weather today

Good morning commuters!

It's awful out there — windy, cold and rainy with freezing rain warnings right across the region.

School buses are cancelled in Ottawa, Renfrew County, the Upper Canada District School Board and the Catholic District School Board of eastern Ontario.

The schools remain open.

There are no cancellations for eastern Ontario's French schools because they already had a scheduled off day today.

