Where the roads stand after a week of change
Good morning commuters!
Watch the areas around yesterday's puddles — it was –6 C overnight, so there are some very icy places.
This was the first week of the expanded, full closure on Elgin Street between Laurier Avenue Catherine Street.
Some of the stretch from Laurier to Somerset Street had been open to select vehicles, but not anymore.
It will stay like this all year now.
Same goes for lane reductions on the Portage Bridge: one week is now under our belts. These Hull-bound lane reductions are around until the end of June.
Finally, the weeks-old lane reductions in Gatineau will continue to cause slowdowns on both sides of the river until July.
This is because the off-ramp is closed from the eastbound Highway 50 to the northbound Highway 5, the 5 southbound and boulevard Maisonneuve.
The ramp linking the westbound 50 to the northbound and southbound 5 and Maisonneuve is reduced by one lane.
And the ramp linking the 5, Maisonneuve. and boulevard Fournier to the eastbound 50 is reduced by one lane.
Have a great day!
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
