Stubborn broken water main persists in Orléans

Good morning, commuters!

There's an unspecified march happening this afternoon between Ottawa City Hall and the Hill, taking Albert and O'Connor streets.

It's expected to last from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., and it's supposed to stick to the sidewalks.

Meanwhile, the water main under Amiens Street in Orléans is still broken, and has been since yesterday afternoon.

This means the street linking Place d'Orléans, Tenth Line Road and a bunch of smaller side streets is closed for a short stretch between St. Georges Street and Queenswood Crescent.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/otttraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#otttraffic</a> Amiens Street is currently closed b/w St. Georges and Queenswood due to a watermain break<br>Access around the closure will be maintained via: St. Georges – Roxdale – Blackheath. Residents are advised to use alternate routes if possible. <a href="https://t.co/Kb3FlaD8Xd">pic.twitter.com/Kb3FlaD8Xd</a> —@MatthewLuloff

Evening construction work scheduled for the Champlain Bridge today was cancelled because of strong winds in the forecast last night, and a new date hasn't been set.

There are no new construction or weather-related traffic notes for you today — just counting down the hours until Saturday's sunny high of 13 C.

First, we have to get through what looks like a messy day tomorrow.

Have a great day! Doug is back tomorrow.

