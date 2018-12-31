Skip to Main Content
Stubborn broken water main persists in Orléans
Some kind of rally is doing the familiar City Hall to Parliament Hill route later this afternoon.

Look out for a march through downtown Ottawa this afternoon as well

Andrew Foote · CBC News ·
Amiens Street connects with Tenth Line Road near the Ray Friel Recreation Complex. (CBC)

Good morning, commuters!

There's an unspecified march happening this afternoon between Ottawa City Hall and the Hill, taking Albert and O'Connor streets.

It's expected to last from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., and it's supposed to stick to the sidewalks.

Meanwhile, the water main under Amiens Street in Orléans is still broken, and has been since yesterday afternoon.

This means the street linking Place d'Orléans, Tenth Line Road and a bunch of smaller side streets is closed for a short stretch between St. Georges Street and Queenswood Crescent.

Evening construction work scheduled for the Champlain Bridge today was cancelled because of strong winds in the forecast last night, and a new date hasn't been set.

There are no new construction or weather-related traffic notes for you today — just counting down the hours until Saturday's sunny high of 13 C.

First, we have to get through what looks like a messy day tomorrow.

Have a great day! Doug is back tomorrow.

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.

