Flooding on Highway 50 throws wrench into Gatineau commute

Good morning commuters!

There's a lane closed on the westbound Highway 50 headed into Hull right after the Des Draveurs Bridge, where there's water creeping onto the highway.

It's very bad news for the morning commute, with the bulk of highway traffic going that way.

The Chaudière Bridge is still closed this morning, of course.

The Alonzo-Wright bridge has once again been reconfigured as one-way westbound headed towards Hull and Chelsea in the morning until 9:30, then one way the other way from 3 to 6:30 p.m.

Out in Cumberland, that section of Highway 174 east of Cameron Street has closed again for flood preparations.

Highway 17 in western Rockland reopened yesterday afternoon.

Have a good day.

