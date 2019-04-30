Flooding on Highway 50 throws wrench into Gatineau commute
One major road closure has lifted
Good morning commuters!
There's a lane closed on the westbound Highway 50 headed into Hull right after the Des Draveurs Bridge, where there's water creeping onto the highway.
It's very bad news for the morning commute, with the bulk of highway traffic going that way.
The Chaudière Bridge is still closed this morning, of course.
The Alonzo-Wright bridge has once again been reconfigured as one-way westbound headed towards Hull and Chelsea in the morning until 9:30, then one way the other way from 3 to 6:30 p.m.
Out in Cumberland, that section of Highway 174 east of Cameron Street has closed again for flood preparations.
Highway 17 in western Rockland reopened yesterday afternoon.
Have a good day.
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
