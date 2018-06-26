Evening work scheduled for Champlain Bridge bike lanes

Good morning, commuters!

Doug Hempstead is taking some time off today and tomorrow.

It looks like rain should start falling by afternoon until after sundown, but there's not as much of a chance of flurries as there was in the forecast at this time yesterday.

If any wet snow falls to make the roads more slick, it will probably miss the afternoon rush.

There's evening construction work scheduled for the Champlain Bridge connecting Island Park Drive to chemin d'Aylmer today and tomorrow, from roughly 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Crews will be installing signs on bike lanes, according to the National Capital Commission, which will mean rolling closures of the southbound lane and sidewalk tonight, and the same for the northbound lane and sidewalk tomorrow.

It doesn't say that vehicle lanes will be closed or reduced, but you'll have to slow down as always as you pass through this construction zone.

In other news, the filming for a movie that had closed Rushmore Road in south Ottawa between Old Richmond and Eagleson roads is ending today.

The local actors union page suggests it's either a movie called Christmas Scavenger Hunt or Christmas Jars.

I'm going to be in touch with the tourism industry to suggest new signs declaring eastern Ontario "The Christmas Movie Capital of Canada."

Have a great day!

