How the major flooding road closures will affect the commute
if you normally cross the Ottawa or Gatineau river as part of your commute, this could be a tricky one.

Crossing the Ottawa or Gatineau rivers could be tricky and slower

Doug Hempstead · CBC News ·
The Chaudière Bridge near the Canadian War Museum is closed because of how high the Ottawa River water is getting. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

Good morning commuters!

OK, if you normally cross the Ottawa River as part of your commute, this could be a tricky one.

Slower for sure, depending on when, how and where you cross.

The Chaudière Bridge is closed, so the next closest option is the Portage Bridge, which has pre-existing construction.

That means one lane for buses and cabs to share, the other for you — headed towards Hull, at least.

A lookout over the Chaudière Falls area was busy on Sunday afternoon. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

There's a lot of people who get dropped by bus on Scott Street and walk across the Chaudière to Hull, and you can't do that this morning.

The other bridges aren't as impacted, however Bate Island is flooded under the Champlain Bridge and so is the parking lot on the Ottawa side of it.

Major Gatineau roads affected

The Macdonald-Cartier Bridge is slower than usual headed to Gatineau due to both pre-flood construction and new ramp closures related to flooding.

The ramps to and from rue St-Louis are still closed and there are barricades around the Highway 5 interchange.

The Alonzo-Wright Bridge is one way westbound again this morning from 5:30 until 9:30 a.m., it will be one way the other way for the afternoon rush from 3 to 6:30 p.m.

And there's crushed stone on the Hull side of the Lady Aberdeen Bridge on boulevard Fournier. Expect that to be passable, but slow.

The traffic signals are all down along there, as well.

School buses may not be able to reach flooded areas, according to a few of the local school boards.

Out in eastern Rockland, there's a section of Highway 17 closed between Chamberland and Laporte streets.

Have a good day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.

