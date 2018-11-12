Flooding closes more streets, ramps and ferries

Good morning commuters!

The best news I have is that it didn't rain and it's supposed to be a warm day.

However, there are two significant new road closures since last night: all the ramps to and from rue Saint-Louis and Highway 50 are now closed.

It was only the eastbound ramps yesterday.

Rue Jacques-Cartier is also closed between Saint-Louis and rue de la Baie, which is just southeast of boulevard Gréber.

FLOODING: Ramps to and from St-Louis and the 50 are closed both east and westbound now. And, Jacques-Cartier is closed between St-Louis and rue de la Baie. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Otttraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Otttraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/yOPyMXuDHt">pic.twitter.com/yOPyMXuDHt</a> —@cbcotttraffic

The Bourbonnais Ferry between Cumberland and Masson-Angers is not running until further notice because of flooding on an access road.

Remember we have a running list of all the flooding-related closures we know about.

Meantime, PoutineFest is starting late this morning on Sparks Street, so expect it to be busy during lunch and after work.

Have a great day!

