Skip to Main Content
Flooding closes more streets, ramps and ferries
Ottawa·TRAFFIC

Flooding closes more streets, ramps and ferries

All ramps to and from Highway 50 to rue Saint-Louis are now closed and the Bourbonnais Ferry isn't running.

All ramps to and from Highway 50 to rue Saint-Louis are closed

Doug Hempstead · CBC News ·
Bourbonnais Ferries can't run because of flooding on chemin du Quai on the Quebec side. (Radio-Canada)

Good morning commuters!

The best news I have is that it didn't rain and it's supposed to be a warm day

However, there are two significant new road closures since last night: all the ramps to and from rue Saint-Louis and Highway 50 are now closed.

It was only the eastbound ramps yesterday.

Rue Jacques-Cartier is also closed between Saint-Louis and rue de la Baie, which is just southeast of boulevard Gréber.

The Bourbonnais Ferry between Cumberland and Masson-Angers is not running until further notice because of flooding on an access road.

Remember we have a running list of all the flooding-related closures we know about.

Meantime, PoutineFest is starting late this morning on Sparks Street, so expect it to be busy during lunch and after work.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.

About the Author

Doug Hempstead

CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist

Doug Hempstead is CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist and can be heard on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning and All In A Day. Sometimes, he even sleeps. Originally from the Ottawa Valley, he is a musician and family man - married with two daughters. Doug is an award-winning journalist with more than 20 years experience in the region covering all types of news. He welcomes your input on traffic issues and can be called directly while the shows are airing at 613-288-6900. Tweet him at @cbcotttraffic or @DougHempstead. His e-mail is doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Report Typo or Error|

    Related Stories

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.