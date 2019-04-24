Rain will slow commute, shift flooding road closures

Good morning commuters!

There will be fewer visual distractions on the roads today, now that all those Maple Leafs car flags are coming down.

Salut la visite.

Meantime, it's raining again.

That's bad news for everyone, as visibility will be miserable on the highways. It will be a slow commute.

It's worse news for people in Gatineau who are watching and hoping for water levels to recede.

Instead, there are new road closures today.

The ramps to and from rue Saint-Louis to the eastbound Highway 50 is closed, so is Saint-Louis from the highway to Moreau.

Only local traffic is allowed on St-Louis between Moreau and rue Rodolphe.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.