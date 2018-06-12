New lane closures on Highway 417, Baseline and Robertson roads

Good morning commuters!

We have a running list of road closures caused by the floods.

There are also some school bus detours away from flooded areas served by the Western Québec School Board in Gatineau, the Pontiac, Low, Kazabazua and Val-des-Monts.

Beginning today, the Carling Avenue westbound off-ramp from Highway 417 will be closed for four weeks to widen the Queensway.



Until the end of August, the following lanes on Baseline Road are closed to install a watermain at the Queensway Carleton Hospital:

The north westbound lane between John Sutherland Drive and Cedarview Road, daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The south eastbound lane between Cedarview and Valley Stream Drive, daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The eastbound right-turn lane between Cedarview and Valley Stream.

Pedestrians and cyclists will be able to access the Queensway Carleton Hospital at all times. Signs will direct pedestrians and cyclists when detours are in place.



Also beginning today, one eastbound lane and one westbound lane on Robertson Road will close until August for construction on the TransCanada Trail Pedestrian Bridge.

The pedestrian bridge will remain open — that's the old railway bridge.



Have a great day!

