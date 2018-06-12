New lane closures on Highway 417, Baseline and Robertson roads
Western Québec School Board tells parents its buses may not access flooded areas
Good morning commuters!
We have a running list of road closures caused by the floods.
- Here are the latest flood-related road closures and detours
- Mild temperatures remain but rain returns in the evening
There are also some school bus detours away from flooded areas served by the Western Québec School Board in Gatineau, the Pontiac, Low, Kazabazua and Val-des-Monts.
Beginning today, the Carling Avenue westbound off-ramp from Highway 417 will be closed for four weeks to widen the Queensway.
Until the end of August, the following lanes on Baseline Road are closed to install a watermain at the Queensway Carleton Hospital:
- The north westbound lane between John Sutherland Drive and Cedarview Road, daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- The south eastbound lane between Cedarview and Valley Stream Drive, daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- The eastbound right-turn lane between Cedarview and Valley Stream.
Pedestrians and cyclists will be able to access the Queensway Carleton Hospital at all times. Signs will direct pedestrians and cyclists when detours are in place.
Also beginning today, one eastbound lane and one westbound lane on Robertson Road will close until August for construction on the TransCanada Trail Pedestrian Bridge.
The pedestrian bridge will remain open — that's the old railway bridge.
Have a great day!
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
