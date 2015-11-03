Carleton plans campus changes for 2 major construction projects

Good morning commuters!

Carleton University is preparing for construction on the Hog's Back Bridge this summer and the shutdown of the O-Train's Trillium Line in 2020 for Stage 2 LRT work.

It recently announced that Hog's Back Road will be closed for approximately nine months to all vehicles from Colonel By Drive to Prince of Wales Drive, diverting a significant amount of traffic to the Bronson Avenue entrance to campus.

Also, during the O-Train shutdown, buses will replace train service for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years.

According to the university memo, Carleton is in the process of getting approval from the city for two projects:

Planning for Raven Road to be opened to Bronson Avenue as a left-in and a right-out for buses only is underway. The drilling of bore holes began last week and construction is slated to start in June. Planning for the construction of a new road called Stadium Way that will connect Bronson Avenue and University Drive through parking lot 5, near MNP Park is also underway. This would be as a right-in, right-out for cars only from Bronson.

Work is expected to begin in June.

Yesterday Ottawa and Gatineau police announced their shared focus for April: unsafe vehicles (especially heavy trucks) and cycling safety.

Police say between 2013 and 2017, there were 4,062 collisions involving unsafe vehicles resulting in 722 injuries and 18 deaths.

Between 2013 and 2017, there were 1,460 collisions involving cyclists with 1,281 injuries and eight deaths.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.