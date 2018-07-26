Risks of pooling, splashing and flooding through the weekend

Good morning commuters!

Another wet one today.

If there are going to be floods, they're going to be over this long weekend, so be prepared if you're in a prone area.

From a traffic perspective, the immediate concern is visibility affecting speeds and safety.

The extended concern is puddles, pooling and wash-outs. There has been (and could be more) problems related to access.

Meantime, Ottawa police are investigating a homicide in the Byward Market.

It happened shortly after 2 a.m., but as with all investigations of this kind, they'll be on the scene until later today.

The area affected is York Street between Sussex Drive and Dalhousie Street.

Have a great day!

