A few flooded roads in rural west Ottawa, with more rain coming
Ottawa·TRAFFIC

At least it's not raining (today) but there are still some washouts and flooded areas.

April's being a real jerk with this morning's frost

Doug Hempstead · CBC News ·
No rain today, but it's in the forecast in varying likelihoods from early Thursday morning until Saturday night. (CBC)

Good morning commuters!

April is a jerk. –1 C this morning.

There's frost on my windshield.

Just leave.

At least it's not raining (today) but there are still plenty of washouts and flooded areas. Quite a few in Dunrobin and Carp from the looks of things.

This screengrab from the city's traffic map shows the west-end closures as of about 5:45 a.m., including sections of Carp and March Valley roads. (City of Ottawa)

I guess that's the blessing in disguise here, with this slow-to-start spring — we haven't yet seen the widespread flooding some had feared.

I mean, it sounds like it could have been worse; that said, the highest waters on the Ottawa River have yet to happen.

And now I've jinxed everything.

When should I take the winter tires off?

Have a great day.

