A few flooded roads in rural west Ottawa, with more rain coming
April's being a real jerk with this morning's frost
Good morning commuters!
April is a jerk. –1 C this morning.
There's frost on my windshield.
Just leave.
At least it's not raining (today) but there are still plenty of washouts and flooded areas. Quite a few in Dunrobin and Carp from the looks of things.
I guess that's the blessing in disguise here, with this slow-to-start spring — we haven't yet seen the widespread flooding some had feared.
I mean, it sounds like it could have been worse; that said, the highest waters on the Ottawa River have yet to happen.
And now I've jinxed everything.
When should I take the winter tires off?
Have a great day.
