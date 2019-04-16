Some roads are still closed because of flooding

Good morning commuters!

It's much drier this morning than yesterday, so I expect the commute to be slightly more decent.

It it Tuesday, however — typically the busiest commute of the week.

Let's hope for no more widespread power outages.

The continuing issue seems to be localized flooding. Part of Old Montreal Road in Cumberland washed out and is being repaired.

Crews managed to get roads reopened in Pakenham, though.

Also, Moodie Drive has reopened after flooding yesterday south of Bells Corners to West Hunt Club Road.

I have a lot of friends whose basements flooded yesterday.

Have a great day!

