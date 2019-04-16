Skip to Main Content
Some roads are still closed because of flooding
Ottawa·TRAFFIC BLOG

Some roads are still closed because of flooding

More than 30 millimetres of rain in one storm Sunday and Monday is still causing some issues today.

Roads reopen in Pakenham, near Bells Corners

Doug Hempstead · CBC News ·
A City of Ottawa worker clears a catch basin on one of the many flooded streets April 15, 2019. (CBC)

Good morning commuters!

It's much drier this morning than yesterday, so I expect the commute to be slightly more decent.

It it Tuesday, however — typically the busiest commute of the week.

Let's hope for no more widespread power outages.

The continuing issue seems to be localized flooding. Part of Old Montreal Road in Cumberland washed out and is being repaired.

Crews managed to get roads reopened in Pakenham, though.

Also, Moodie Drive has reopened after flooding yesterday south of Bells Corners to West Hunt Club Road. 

I have a lot of friends whose basements flooded yesterday.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.

About the Author

Doug Hempstead

CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist

Doug Hempstead is CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist and can be heard on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning and All In A Day. Sometimes, he even sleeps. Originally from the Ottawa Valley, he is a musician and family man - married with two daughters. Doug is an award-winning journalist with more than 20 years experience in the region covering all types of news. He welcomes your input on traffic issues and can be called directly while the shows are airing at 613-288-6900. Tweet him at @cbcotttraffic or @DougHempstead. His e-mail is doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

