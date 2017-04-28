Stretches of Bank Street, Rideau Canal driveway to be closed to vehicles

Good morning commuters!

I haven't done one of these for a while, but holy smokes — there's something significant to write about!

After weeks of lobbying, and examples set in Montreal and other cities, officials are moving to "pedestrianize" some of Ottawa's streets.

That should include bikes and all sorts of active transportation.

Here in Ottawa, Coun. Shawn Menard has been one of the leading voices in favour of closing lanes and streets to vehicles in to create more space for pedestrians and cyclists to move about at a safe distance.

Last week the six-foot Capital ward councillor even posted a video of himself lying across a Bank Street sidewalk to demonstrate the difficulty of physical distancing.

Traffic and parking demand have both massively declined and there is a need for more space for pedestrians to access essential services on Main Streets. Here I demonstrate what 2 metres space looks like. We will get this done <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ottawa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottwalk?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottwalk</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottbike?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottbike</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/otttraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#otttraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/fPD073WpPz">pic.twitter.com/fPD073WpPz</a> —@ShawnMenard1

Yesterday he took to Twitter again to announce the city's plans to close both curbside lanes of Bank Street over the Rideau Canal.

I have some great news. The Bank Street Bridge (over the canal) will see the two outer curb lanes dedicated for pedestrians and active transportation. Should happen in less than a week. More discussions to come on other areas of Bank Street. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ottawa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/covidottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#covidottawa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottwalk?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottwalk</a> <a href="https://t.co/aeQ5almuyT">pic.twitter.com/aeQ5almuyT</a> —@ShawnMenard1

The NCC has has also announced it intends to close a section of the Queen Elizabeth Driveway to motor vehicles.

We’re currently developing a plan to close parts of Queen Elizabeth Dr. to motor vehicle traffic to allow greater physical distancing for local residents. We're working with stakeholders & partners to ensure coordination. Details to follow. <a href="https://t.co/PP7c9R94jr">https://t.co/PP7c9R94jr</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://t.co/BdCU3L1LqY">pic.twitter.com/BdCU3L1LqY</a> —@NCC_CCN

So we don't know where exactly or when, but it seems like it will happen.

And then, maybe more: the NCC has been saying it is also looking at its Sunday Bikedays program that closes more parkways to vehicles Sunday mornings in the spring and summer.

It said it's not considering closing parts of the Sir John A. Macdonald or Sir George-Étienne Cartier parkways because of challenges including staffing it and access for buses and emegrency vehicles.

The first Sunday Bikeday of 2019 was on May 19. Every Sunday morning until Labour Day weekend, the National Capital Commission's parkways were open to only cyclists. (CBC)

I'll keep an eye on it.

Have a great day!