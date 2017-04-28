Skip to Main Content
Stretches of Bank Street, Rideau Canal driveway to be closed to vehicles
After weeks of lobbying, and examples set in Montreal and other cities, officials are moving to 'pedestrianize' some of Ottawa's streets.

Bank Street bridge change in less than a week, says councillor

A view of the Bank Street Bridge and the Rideau Canal in April 2017. (Paul Jay/CBC)

After weeks of lobbying, and examples set in Montreal and other cities, officials are moving to "pedestrianize" some of Ottawa's streets.

That should include bikes and all sorts of active transportation.

Here in Ottawa, Coun. Shawn Menard has been one of the leading voices in favour of closing lanes and streets to vehicles in to create more space for pedestrians and cyclists to move about at a safe distance.

Last week the six-foot Capital ward councillor even posted a video of himself lying across a Bank Street sidewalk to demonstrate the difficulty of physical distancing.

Yesterday he took to Twitter again to announce the city's plans to close both curbside lanes of Bank Street over the Rideau Canal.

The NCC has has also announced it intends to close a section of the Queen Elizabeth Driveway to motor vehicles.

So we don't know where exactly or when, but it seems like it will happen.

And then, maybe more: the NCC has been saying it is also looking at its Sunday Bikedays program that closes more parkways to vehicles Sunday mornings in the spring and summer.

It said it's not considering closing parts of the Sir John A. Macdonald or Sir George-Étienne Cartier parkways because of challenges including staffing it and access for buses and emegrency vehicles.

The first Sunday Bikeday of 2019 was on May 19. Every Sunday morning until Labour Day weekend, the National Capital Commission's parkways were open to only cyclists. (CBC)

