Power outages after overnight thunderstorm snarl morning commute
Watch out for localized ponding, too
Good morning, commuters! Did the thunder wake you up, too?
That overnight loud and flashy downpour will make the visibility on your highway commute a little miserable.
Just after 7 a.m. Monday, Hydro Ottawa reported a widespread power outage in Nepean, affecting more than 10,000 customers. It's listed as "equipment-related," and crews hope to have power restored in a couple of hours.
Just after 7 a.m. today, Hydro Ottawa reported more than 10,000 customers without power across Nepean. Crews are vhoping to have power restored in a couple of hours.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://t.co/Ws0rjjGXyC">pic.twitter.com/Ws0rjjGXyC</a>—@CBCOttawa
On the secondary routes, there are some big puddles. There's a lagoon on eastbound Richmond Road headed into Westboro after the cenotaph.
4am va 6am (Bridlewood) <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OttWeather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OttWeather</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OttTraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OttTraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/d6osGq7U9K">pic.twitter.com/d6osGq7U9K</a>—@SVH1979
Meantime, in the ByWard Market, William Street remains closed between York and George streets following the big fire Friday afternoon. The sidewalk on the west side of the street is open, though.
Have a great day!
