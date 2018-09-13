Skip to Main Content
Power outages after overnight thunderstorm snarl morning commute
Ottawa·TRAFFIC BLOG

Did the thunder wake you up, too? That overnight loud and flashy downpour will make the visibility on your highway commute a little miserable. And there's a widespread power outage in Nepean, so watch out for all-way stops.

Watch out for localized ponding, too

Doug Hempstead · CBC News ·
Last night's weather was pretty intense for mid-April. (Submitted by Joseph Koensgen)

Good morning, commuters! Did the thunder wake you up, too?

That overnight loud and flashy downpour will make the visibility on your highway commute a little miserable.

Just after 7 a.m. Monday, Hydro Ottawa reported a widespread power outage in Nepean, affecting more than 10,000 customers. It's listed as "equipment-related," and crews hope to have power restored in a couple of hours.

On the secondary routes, there are some big puddles. There's a lagoon on eastbound Richmond Road headed into Westboro after the cenotaph.

Meantime, in the ByWard Market, William Street remains closed between York and George streets following the big fire Friday afternoon. The sidewalk on the west side of the street is open, though.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.

About the Author

Doug Hempstead

CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist

Doug Hempstead is CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist and can be heard on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning and All In A Day. Sometimes, he even sleeps. Originally from the Ottawa Valley, he is a musician and family man - married with two daughters. Doug is an award-winning journalist with more than 20 years experience in the region covering all types of news. He welcomes your input on traffic issues and can be called directly while the shows are airing at 613-288-6900. Tweet him at @cbcotttraffic or @DougHempstead. His e-mail is doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

    Comments

