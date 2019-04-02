Expect a relatively smooth commute Friday

Good morning, commuters!

There will be fewer school buses on the roads this morning because it's a PA day for elementary and secondary Ottawa-Carleton District School Board students.

It appears city crews believe the snow is gone for good — I watched them this morning push broom sweeping snow remnants off the sidewalks and onto the streets, followed by sidewalk-cleaning machines.

However, don't go changing the cabin filter in your vehicle until May. You'll just get it clogged up during "sweeping season."

Anyway, the headline today is it should be a decent commute, as long as people behave.

On the weekend, people will have to contend with the closure of Blair Station between 4 a.m. and noon on Sunday because of an LRT service test.

Routes 12, 24, 26, 28, 30, 32, 34, 42, 94, 95, 104, and 129 will all bypass the station and the buses will instead temporarily stop on Ogilvie Road.

The pedestrian overpass between Blair Station and the park and ride will also be closed during the eight-hour test.

Have a great day!

