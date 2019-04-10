Jeanne d'Arc still closed southbound by the hole in the road

Good morning commuters!

There was quite the scene in the middle of yesterday afternoon in Orléans.

Someone hit a fire hydrant with their car and flipped onto its side.

No serious injuries, but it created quite a watery mess; one which washed away the ground and partially swallowed a pickup truck.

Repairs continue there, in fact — overnight they managed to get Jeanne d'Arc Boulevard northbound reopened, but southbound remains closed from St Joseph Boulevard to Boyer Road, probably until around 10 a.m.

In other odd commuting news, a guy my age from Renfrew is facing charges after a fender-bender led to full-on fisticuffs.

Ottawa OPP responded to a call of two men fighting in the median of the 417 near the Bayshore mall shortly after 8 a.m. yesterday.

And then there was a bucket on the highway yesterday afternoon.

Oh the humanity.

