The morning commute may be icy, but the afternoon shouldn't be

Good morning commuters!

It's crusty.

Aren't we all, after five and a half months of winter weather.

The good news is, it's supposed to be sunny and 6 C today, so all this ice and snow should bugger off by midday.

This morning it's still pretty tricky in places, particularly the sidewalks and back streets.

Expect a busy commute because it's midweek.

A safe bet there won't be as many collisions today — there were more than 100 yesterday which required Ottawa police or the OPP to respond.

That's just in Ottawa.

Have a great day!

