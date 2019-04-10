Skip to Main Content
The morning commute may be icy, but the afternoon shouldn't be
Ottawa·TRAFFIC BLOG

The morning commute may be icy, but the afternoon shouldn't be

Yesterday's April snow dump brought more than 100 collisions to Ottawa.

There were more than 100 collisions in Ottawa yesterday

Doug Hempstead · CBC News ·
No, they didn't call in the Army yesterday over 8.8 centimetres of snow. These are some of the soldiers stationed at the National War Memorial. (Tony Choueiri/CBC)

Good morning commuters!

It's crusty.

Aren't we all, after five and a half months of winter weather.

The good news is, it's supposed to be sunny and 6 C today, so all this ice and snow should bugger off by midday.

This morning it's still pretty tricky in places, particularly the sidewalks and back streets.

Expect a busy commute because it's midweek.

A safe bet there won't be as many collisions today — there were more than 100 yesterday which required Ottawa police or the OPP to respond.

That's just in Ottawa.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.

About the Author

Doug Hempstead

CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist

Doug Hempstead is CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist and can be heard on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning and All In A Day. Sometimes, he even sleeps. Originally from the Ottawa Valley, he is a musician and family man - married with two daughters. Doug is an award-winning journalist with more than 20 years experience in the region covering all types of news. He welcomes your input on traffic issues and can be called directly while the shows are airing at 613-288-6900. Tweet him at @cbcotttraffic or @DougHempstead. His e-mail is doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Report Typo or Error|

    Related Stories

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.