The morning commute may be icy, but the afternoon shouldn't be
There were more than 100 collisions in Ottawa yesterday
Good morning commuters!
It's crusty.
Aren't we all, after five and a half months of winter weather.
The good news is, it's supposed to be sunny and 6 C today, so all this ice and snow should bugger off by midday.
This morning it's still pretty tricky in places, particularly the sidewalks and back streets.
Expect a busy commute because it's midweek.
A safe bet there won't be as many collisions today — there were more than 100 yesterday which required Ottawa police or the OPP to respond.
That's just in Ottawa.
Have a great day!
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
