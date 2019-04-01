More lane closures kick in on Elgin Street, Portage Bridge

Good morning commuters!

There are expanded construction closures on Elgin Street this morning — it's now fully closed to vehicles in both directions from Catherine Street up to Laurier Avenue.

Reminder that starting on Monday, the southbound lane on Elgin Street from Laurier to Somerset will close. Visit <a href="https://t.co/te3cSoq4Vw">https://t.co/te3cSoq4Vw</a> for updated detour maps. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ElginStreetRenewal?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ElginStreetRenewal</a> <a href="https://t.co/BIfQqS7mXR">pic.twitter.com/BIfQqS7mXR</a> —@ottawacity

And you may want to consider using another bridge to and from Gatineau for the next while if your route normally involves the Portage Bridge.

During the day, two northbound lanes — one for motorists and one for public transit — will be open at all times.

Only transit buses, taxis and vehicles with two or more passengers will be allowed to use the reserved lane during these hours of the day.

At night, all road users will have to share a northbound lane as they work to improve the bike lane.

This is expected to last until the end of June.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.