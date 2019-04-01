Skip to Main Content
More lane closures kick in on Elgin Street, Portage Bridge
TRAFFIC BLOG

More lane closures kick in on Elgin Street, Portage Bridge

Vehicles can no longer get south of Laurier Avenue on Elgin Street as of today.

Vehicles can no longer get south of Laurier Avenue on Elgin Street

Doug Hempstead · CBC News ·
The NCC is physically separating the Portage Bridge bike lane from vehicular traffic. (Radio-Canada)

Good morning commuters!

There are expanded construction closures on Elgin Street this morning — it's now fully closed to vehicles in both directions from Catherine Street up to Laurier Avenue.

And you may want to consider using another bridge to and from Gatineau for the next while if your route normally involves the Portage Bridge.

    During the day, two northbound lanes — one for motorists and one for public transit — will be open at all times.

    Only transit buses, taxis and vehicles with two or more passengers will be allowed to use the reserved lane during these hours of the day.

    At night, all road users will have to share a northbound lane as they work to improve the bike lane.

    This is expected to last until the end of June.

    Have a great day!

    If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

    And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.

    About the Author

    Doug Hempstead

    CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist

    Doug Hempstead is CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist and can be heard on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning and All In A Day. Sometimes, he even sleeps. Originally from the Ottawa Valley, he is a musician and family man - married with two daughters. Doug is an award-winning journalist with more than 20 years experience in the region covering all types of news. He welcomes your input on traffic issues and can be called directly while the shows are airing at 613-288-6900. Tweet him at @cbcotttraffic or @DougHempstead. His e-mail is doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

      CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
      Report Typo or Error|

      Related Stories

      Comments

      To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

      By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.