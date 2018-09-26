Skip to Main Content
The Ottawa-Gatineau tornadoes, by the numbers
It's not easy to comprehend the scope of Friday's storm, but these numbers should help.

Environment Canada has confirmed 6 twisters touched down Friday

Trevor Pritchard · CBC News ·
People cycle past homes damaged by trees by a tornado in the Arlington Woods neighbourhood of Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Six tornadoes. Thousands of homes destroyed. Tens of thousands of power outages.

The scope of the damage caused by the twisters that tore through the Ottawa-Gatineau region on Sept. 21 was vast — potentially too vast to get a firm handle on.

We've compiled some of the most salient numbers in an attempt to show the extent of the devastation.

If you can't see it below, click here.

