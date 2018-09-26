New
The Ottawa-Gatineau tornadoes, by the numbers
It's not easy to comprehend the scope of Friday's storm, but these numbers should help.
Environment Canada has confirmed 6 twisters touched down Friday
Six tornadoes. Thousands of homes destroyed. Tens of thousands of power outages.
The scope of the damage caused by the twisters that tore through the Ottawa-Gatineau region on Sept. 21 was vast — potentially too vast to get a firm handle on.
We've compiled some of the most salient numbers in an attempt to show the extent of the devastation.
