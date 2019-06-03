Sunday's tornado in photos and video

Ottawa has been hit with another tornado, just eight months after a series of powerful twisters wreaked havoc across the region.

Though Sunday's confirmed tornado started in Gatineau, Que., it caused much more damage on the Ontario side of the Ottawa River in the east Ottawa suburb of Orléans.

Here's what it looked like.

The funnel cloud

The damage

A woman takes photos of trees damaged by a tornado in the Ottawa suburb of Orléans on Sunday, June 2, 2019. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)