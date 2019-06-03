Sunday's tornado in photos and video
Twister began in Gatineau, crossed Ottawa River to Orléans
Ottawa has been hit with another tornado, just eight months after a series of powerful twisters wreaked havoc across the region.
Though Sunday's confirmed tornado started in Gatineau, Que., it caused much more damage on the Ontario side of the Ottawa River in the east Ottawa suburb of Orléans.
Here's what it looked like.
The funnel cloud
The mattress shot. <a href="https://twitter.com/BlacksWeather?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BlacksWeather</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/meganshawCTV?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@meganshawCTV</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCOttawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCOttawa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ctvottawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ctvottawa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CTVOttMornLive?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CTVOttMornLive</a> <a href="https://t.co/HNQu48u4yL">pic.twitter.com/HNQu48u4yL</a>—@OlenkaKrystyna
Tornado over orleans from Trim rd <a href="https://t.co/dEd7xWUpbO">pic.twitter.com/dEd7xWUpbO</a>—@danalex911
The damage
<a href="https://twitter.com/BlacksWeather?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BlacksWeather</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCOttawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCOttawa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/cbcotttraffic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcotttraffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Tornado?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Tornado</a> in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Orleans?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Orleans</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottawanews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottawanews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottawa</a> <a href="https://t.co/wHT8hrGFKC">pic.twitter.com/wHT8hrGFKC</a>—@TMHLIV3
Clean up underway in Orléans after tornado. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://t.co/UuOYY6bkWa">pic.twitter.com/UuOYY6bkWa</a>—@Krystalle_CBC
Damage to homes, vehicles, property in Orléans after tornado. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://t.co/9ATpbQWKT8">pic.twitter.com/9ATpbQWKT8</a>—@Krystalle_CBC
