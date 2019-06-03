Skip to Main Content
Sunday's tornado in photos and video
Ottawa has been hit with another tornado, just eight months after a series of powerful twisters wreaked havoc across the region. Here's what Sunday's funnel cloud looked like.

Twister began in Gatineau, crossed Ottawa River to Orléans

Winds that peaked at 135 km/h near the Gatineau airport ripped up roofs and trees Sunday evening. 1:09

Though Sunday's confirmed tornado started in Gatineau, Que., it caused much more damage on the Ontario side of the Ottawa River in the east Ottawa suburb of Orléans.

Here's what it looked like.

The funnel cloud

The damage

A woman takes photos of trees damaged by a tornado in the Ottawa suburb of Orléans on Sunday, June 2, 2019. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)
A man helps clear debris from fallen tree branches from a road after a tornado in the Ottawa suburb of Orléans on Sunday, June 2, 2019. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

 

