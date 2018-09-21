Ottawa-Gatineau tornado damage in video and photos

Fly-over reveals devastation in Ottawa-Gatineau region

A helicopter view at midday Saturday shows the path of destruction from Friday's tornado and related storms.

Heavy damage in Dunrobin, Ont.

The tornado's path went through the small community of Dunrobin in Ottawa's west end, leaving 60 homes destroyed or damaged. Five people from the area were taken to hospital with serious injuries, officials said.

A young couple surveys the damage to their home following a tornado in Dunrobin, Ont. on Friday. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

People collect personal effects from damaged homes following a tornado the small community west of Ottawa. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

Some of the aftermath of Friday's tornado in Dunrobin. (Nicole Novotny)

Golf ball-sized hail

During the twister, large hail hit the community.

A picture of some of the hail that came down in Dunrobin. (@Wellsie/Twitter)

Car caught in fallen tree

Despite the mounting damage, people in Ottawa found humour. Heather Badenoch tweeted this photo with the caption "Car in a tree. No, the other car."

Seeing trees on cars isn't unusual in the wake of the Ottawa tornado. (Heather Badenoch)

Debris blows through Dunrobin

With several buildings in Dunrobin destroyed, debris spread through the area.

A car lies destroyed in the aftermath of Ottawa's tornado. (Nicole Nivotny)

Streets littered with fallen wires

Hydro poles hung in twisted power lines over Greenbank Road in Ottawa's west end.

Greenbank Road in Ottawa is among the areas affected by the tornado. (@Marsbarpants/Twitter)

Roof tears off building

In Gatineau, Que. a roof was ripped from a building on Boulevard de la Cité-des-Jeunes.

A car rests under debris on Boulevard de la Cité-des-Jeunes in Gatineau. (Toni Choueiri/CBC)

Stark images of destruction linger

Objects thrown by high winds sit in stark contrast with a darkening sky.

Some of the aftermath of the tornado in Dunrobin. (Matt Day)

Sun sets on damaged homes

Some houses seemed almost untouched, surrounded by fallen trees.

The sky's beauty juxtaposed with the destruction in this area of Dunrobin. (Reno Patry/CBC)

Nepean storm damage

Some of the storm damage near Riverbrook Road in Nepean.

Some of the storm damage in the Arlington area. (David Caughey)

A community united

Neighbours worked together to clear a street of a fallen tree.