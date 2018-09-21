Ottawa-Gatineau tornado damage in video and photos
Homes destroyed, cars crushed and hydro poles snapped in National Capital Region
Fly-over reveals devastation in Ottawa-Gatineau region
A helicopter view at midday Saturday shows the path of destruction from Friday's tornado and related storms.
Heavy damage in Dunrobin, Ont.
The tornado's path went through the small community of Dunrobin in Ottawa's west end, leaving 60 homes destroyed or damaged. Five people from the area were taken to hospital with serious injuries, officials said.
Golf ball-sized hail
During the twister, large hail hit the community.
Car caught in fallen tree
Despite the mounting damage, people in Ottawa found humour. Heather Badenoch tweeted this photo with the caption "Car in a tree. No, the other car."
Debris blows through Dunrobin
With several buildings in Dunrobin destroyed, debris spread through the area.
Streets littered with fallen wires
Hydro poles hung in twisted power lines over Greenbank Road in Ottawa's west end.
Roof tears off building
In Gatineau, Que. a roof was ripped from a building on Boulevard de la Cité-des-Jeunes.
Stark images of destruction linger
Objects thrown by high winds sit in stark contrast with a darkening sky.
Sun sets on damaged homes
Some houses seemed almost untouched, surrounded by fallen trees.
Nepean storm damage
Some of the storm damage near Riverbrook Road in Nepean.
A community united
Neighbours worked together to clear a street of a fallen tree.