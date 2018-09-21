Ottawa-Gatineau tornado damage in photos

Getting what you can

People collect personal effects from damaged homes following a tornado in Ottawa's Dunrobin neighbourhood on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.

People collect personal effects from damaged homes following a tornado in Dunrobin, Ont., west of Ottawa on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

Homes flattened after tornado

The rural community in Ottawa's west end was one of the area's hit hardest by the storm. A tornado severely damaged a number of homes.

Some of the aftermath of Friday's tornado in Dunrobin. (Nicole Novotny)

Golf-ball-sized hail

During the storm large hail hit the community.

A picture of some of the hail that came down in Dunrobin during Friday's Tornado. (@Wellsie/Twitter)

Car caught in fallen tree

Despite the mounting damage, people in Ottawa found humour. Heather Badenoch tweeted this photo with the caption "Car in a tree. No, the other car."

Some of the damage captured after Friday's tornado in Ottawa. (Heather Badenoch)

Debris blows through Dunrobin

With several buildings in Dunrobin destroyed, debris spread through the area.

A car lays destroyed in the aftermath of Ottawa's tornado. (Nicole Nivotny)

Streets scattered with fallen wires

Hydro poles hung in twisted power lines over Greenbank Road in Ottawa's west end.

(@Marsbarpants/Twitter)

Roof tears off building

In Gatineau, a roof was ripped from a building on Boulevard de la Cité-des-Jeunes.

A car rests under debris on Boulevard de la Cité-des-Jeunes in Gatineau. (Toni Choueiri/CBC)

Stark images of destruction linger

Objects thrown by high winds sit in stark contrast with a darkening sky.

Some of the aftermath of the tornado in Dunrobin Friday. (Matt Day)

Sun sets on damaged homes

Some houses seemed almost untouched, surrounded by fallen trees.

The aftermath of the tornado in Dunrobin. (Reno Patry/CBC)

Arlington storm damage

Some of the storm damage near Arlington Avenue in central Ottawa.

(David Caughey) (Submitted by David Caughey)

A community united

Neighbours worked together to clear a street of a fallen tree.