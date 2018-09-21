Ottawa-Gatineau tornado damage in photos
Homes destroyed, cars crushed and hydro poles snapped in National Capital Region
Getting what you can
People collect personal effects from damaged homes following a tornado in Ottawa's Dunrobin neighbourhood on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.
Homes flattened after tornado
The rural community in Ottawa's west end was one of the area's hit hardest by the storm. A tornado severely damaged a number of homes.
Golf-ball-sized hail
During the storm large hail hit the community.
Car caught in fallen tree
Despite the mounting damage, people in Ottawa found humour. Heather Badenoch tweeted this photo with the caption "Car in a tree. No, the other car."
Debris blows through Dunrobin
With several buildings in Dunrobin destroyed, debris spread through the area.
Streets scattered with fallen wires
Hydro poles hung in twisted power lines over Greenbank Road in Ottawa's west end.
Roof tears off building
In Gatineau, a roof was ripped from a building on Boulevard de la Cité-des-Jeunes.
Stark images of destruction linger
Objects thrown by high winds sit in stark contrast with a darkening sky.
Sun sets on damaged homes
Some houses seemed almost untouched, surrounded by fallen trees.
Arlington storm damage
Some of the storm damage near Arlington Avenue in central Ottawa.
A community united
Neighbours worked together to clear a street of a fallen tree.